FPIs Snap Two-Day Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Friday, after a two-day buying streak.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,638.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. That's the highest volume of selling since Jan. 31.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,414.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,33,715 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.