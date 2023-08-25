FPIs Snap Two-Day Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,638.2 crore—the highest volume of selling since Jan. 31.
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Friday, after a two-day buying streak.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 4,638.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. That's the highest volume of selling since Jan. 31.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,414.4 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,33,715 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 366 points down, or 0.56%, at 64,886.51, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 121 points, or 0.62%, lower at 19,265.80.
The indices declined for the fifth straight week, the longest streak since the beginning of the week on April 15, 2022.