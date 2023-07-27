ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Snap Two-Day Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,979.4 crore, according to data from the NSE.
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Thursday after two days of buying.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,979.4 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,528.2 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 46,615 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,23,022 c...
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Thursday after two days of buying.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,979.4 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,528.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 46,615 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,23,022 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 440 points lower, or 0.66%, at 66,266.82, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 118 points down, or 0.60%, at 19,659.90.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT