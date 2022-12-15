ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Snap Two-Day Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers

FPIs sold equities worth Rs 710.7 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/es/@cytonn_photography?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Cytonn Photography</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/coffee-table-computer?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Thursday, ending a two-day buying streak.

Foreign portfolio investors sold equities worth Rs 710.7 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the seventh day in a row, mopping up equities worth Rs 260.9 crore, according to NSE data.

Institutions net bought Rs 6,100 crore worth of equities in December so far, and net sold Rs 9,351.8 crore worth of equities till date in 2022.

The Sensex closed 1.4% lower at 61,799.03, while the Nifty fell 1.42% to 18,395.10 at the end of trading hours.

