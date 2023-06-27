FPIs Snap Three-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Tuesday, ending a three-day selling streak.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,024.1 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,991.4 crore, the NSE data showed. This is the highest single-day selling in nearly seven weeks since May 31.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 30,514 crore worth of equities in June. They have been net buyers of Rs 59,773 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.