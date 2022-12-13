ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Snap Six-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers

FPIs mopped up equities worth Rs 619.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@markusspiske?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Markus Spiske</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/screen?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Markus Spiske/ Unsplash)
Overseas Investors in Indian equities turned net buyers on Tuesday, ending a six-day selling spree.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 619.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fifth day in a row and net bought equities worth Rs 36.8 crore.

Institutions net bought Rs 4,351.6 crore worth of equities in December so far, and net sold Rs 11,100.3 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.

The BSE Sensex rose 0.65% and closed at 62,533.30, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.60% to end at 18,608.

