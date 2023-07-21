FPIs Snap Six-Day Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers after six days on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,998.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,290.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 43,804 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,20,211 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.