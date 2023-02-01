FPIs Snap Seven-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers

Foreign investors turned net buyers of Indian stocks on Wednesday, ending a seven-day selling streak.

Foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 1,785.2 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the eight day in a row, buying stocks worth Rs 529.5 crore.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 39,679.5 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.