FPIs Snap Four-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday after four days of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 614.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 125 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,30,608 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.