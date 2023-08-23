ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Snap Four-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers
Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 614.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Wednesday after four days of selling.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 125 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,30,608 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 213 points up, or 0.33%, at 65,433.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 48 points, or 0.25%, higher at 19,444.
