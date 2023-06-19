FPIs Snap Four-Day Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers

Overseas investors in Indian equities snapped a four-day buying streak to turn net sellers on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,030.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the highest value of stocks sold since June 9.

Domestic institutional investors also turned net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 365.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 16,587 crore worth of equities in June. They have been net buyers of Rs 45,846 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.