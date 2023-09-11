FPIs Snap Five-Day Selling Streak To Turn Net Buyers

Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities on Monday, snapping a five-day selling streak.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,473.09 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 366.24 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,30,987 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.