FPIs Snap Five-Day Buying Streak To Turn Net Sellers
FPIs net sold stocks worth Rs 1,565.9 crore today, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Thursday, ending a five-day buying spree.Foreign portfolio investors net sold stocks worth Rs 1,565.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. On Wednesday, FPIs had bought equities worth Rs 9,010 crore—the most so far this year—and ended November as net buyers after two months of selling.
Domestic institutional investors, on the other hand, turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,664.9 crore.
Overall, institutions have net bought Rs 17,344.1 crore worth of equities in November, and net sold Rs 14,452.8 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.
