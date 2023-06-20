FPIs Sell Highest Value Of Indian Equities In Almost Two Months

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Tuesday after snapping a four-day buying streak on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,942.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the highest value of stocks sold in almost two months, since April 21.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,972.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 18,343 crore worth of equities in June. They have been net buyers of Rs 47,602 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.