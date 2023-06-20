BQPrimeBusiness NewsFPIs Sell Highest Value Of Indian Equities In Almost Two Months
ADVERTISEMENT

FPIs Sell Highest Value Of Indian Equities In Almost Two Months

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,942.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

20 Jun 2023, 6:26 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@cytonn_photography?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Cytonn Photography</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/wallpapers/desktop/computer?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Cytonn Photography/ Unsplash)

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Tuesday after snapping a four-day buying streak on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,942.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the highest value of stocks sold in almost two months, since April 21.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,972.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 18,343 crore worth of equities in June. They have been net buyers of Rs 47,602 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 159 points up, or 0.25%, at 63,327.70, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 61 points higher, or 0.33%, at 18,816.70.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT