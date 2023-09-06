BQPrimeBusiness NewsFPIs Remain Net Sellers For Third Straight Day
FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Third Straight Day

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,245.9 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

06 Sep 2023, 5:57 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational image. (Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@carnations?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Frederick Warren</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/forex-trading?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Representational image. (Source: Frederick Warren on Unsplash)

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the third consecutive session.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,245.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors snapped a nearly three-week buying streak to turn net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 247.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,34,636 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 100 points up, or 0.15%, at 65,880.52, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 36 points, or 0.18%, lower at 19,611.05.

