FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Third Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the third consecutive session.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,245.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors snapped a nearly three-week buying streak to turn net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 247.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,34,636 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.