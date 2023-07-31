FPIs Remain Net Sellers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Monday for the third session in a row.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 701.2 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,488.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 46,618 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,23,025 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.