FPIs Remain Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,725 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the second consecutive session.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,725 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,078 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,35,948 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 152 points up, or 0.23%, at 65,780.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 46 points, or 0.24%, higher at 19,574.90.
