FPIs Remain Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Monday for the second day in a row.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,393.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,264 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,32,009 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.