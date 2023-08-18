FPIs Remain Net Sellers For The Second Day In A Row

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Friday for the second session in a row.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 267 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 339.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,31,419 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.