FPIs Remain Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,326.7 crore.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Friday, for the fourth consecutive session.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,326.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 801.3 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,25,123 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 221 points down, or 0.33%, at 66,009.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 68 points, or 0.34%, lower at 19,674.25.
