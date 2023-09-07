ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Remain Net Sellers For The Fourth Straight Day
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday for the fourth consecutive session.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 758.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 28.1 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,31,804 crore worth of Indian equitie...
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 28.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,31,804 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 385 points, or 0.58%, higher at 66,265.56, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 116 points, or 0.59%, to end at 19,727.05.
