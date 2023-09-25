ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Remain Net Sellers For The Fifth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,333 crore.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Monday for the fifth consecutive session.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,333 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,579 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,23,958 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 14.54 points, or 0.02%, higher at 66,023.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 was flat at 19,674.55.
