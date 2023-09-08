FPIs Remain Net Sellers For The Fifth Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Friday for the fifth consecutive session.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 224.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,150.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,31,084 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.