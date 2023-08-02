FPIs Remain Net Sellers For The Fifth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Wednesday for the fifth session in a row.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,877.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors snapped a five-day buying streak to turn net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 2.23 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions net sold Rs 749 crore worth of equities in August so far. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,22,276 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.