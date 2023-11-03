ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Remain Net Sellers For The Eighth Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 12.4 crore.
Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the eighth day in a row on Friday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 12.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 402.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 92,559 crore worth of Indian equities so far this year, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 283 points up, or 0.44%, at 64,363.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 97 points higher, or 0.51%, at 19,230.60.
