FPIs Remain Net Sellers For The Eighth Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the eighth session in a row on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,892.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the third day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,080.8 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions net sold Rs 1,967 crore worth of equities so far in August. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,21,058 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.