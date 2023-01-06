FPIs Remain Net Sellers For The 11th Straight Day

Overseas investors were net sellers of Indian equities for the 11th day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 2,902.5 crore, according to National Stock Exchange data.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors bought again of Rs 1,083.2 crore worth of Indian stocks, after breaking a 21-day buying streak on Thursday.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 14,398.8 crore worth of Indian equities in December, but have remained net sellers of Rs 7,813.4 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.