FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Seventh Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the seventh day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 556.3 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the second day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 366.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions net sold Rs 2,034 crore worth of equities so far in August. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,20,991 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.