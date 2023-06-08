FPIs Remain Net Buyers For Third Straight Day

ADVERTISEMENT
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the third day in a row on Thursday.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 212.4 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the least amount of net buying in the month so far.
Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 405 crore, the NSE data showed.
Institutions net bought Rs 9,175 crore worth of equities in June. They have been net buyers of Rs 38,434 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 294 points, or 0.47%, down at 62,848,64, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 92 points, or 0.49%, lower at 18,634.55.
