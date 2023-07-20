FPIs Remain Net Buyers For The Sixth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the sixth day in a row on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,370.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the highest amount of inflows in over two weeks, since July 3.

Domestic institutional investors remained net sellers and offloaded stocks worth Rs 193 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 39,165 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,15,572 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.