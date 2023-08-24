FPIs Remain Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities on Thursday for the second day in a row.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,524.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. That's the highest volume of buying since July 18.

Domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 5,796.6 crore, the highest level of buying so far this year, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,31,509 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.