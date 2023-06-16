FPIs Remain Net Buyers For The Fourth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities were net buyers for the fourth day in a row on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 794.8 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors also snapped out of a three-day selling streak to turn net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 681.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions net bought Rs 16,406 crore worth of equities in June. They have been net buyers of Rs 45,665 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.