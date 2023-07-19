FPIs Remain Net Buyers For The Fifth Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fifth day in a row on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,165.5 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net sellers and offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,134.5 crore, the NSE data showed. That's the highest level of selling since July 7.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 36,971 crore worth of equities so far in July. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,13,378 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.