FPIs Remain Net Buyers For Second Straight Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,382.6 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the highest net buying in the month so far.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and offloaded equities worth Rs 392.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

Institutions have net bought Rs 7,731 crore worth of equities in June. They have been net buyers of Rs 36,990 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2023.