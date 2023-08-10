FPIs Remain Net Buyers For Second Day In A Row

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 331.2 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and bought stocks worth Rs 703.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have net bought Rs 1,223 crore worth of equities so far in August, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day. They have been net buyers of Rs 1,24,248 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023.