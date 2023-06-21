FPIs Record Highest Single-Day Equity Buying In Almost Four Months
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 4,013.1 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities snapped a two-day selling streak to turn net buyers on Wednesday.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 4,013.1 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. That's the highest single-day buying since March 2, when FPIs net bought equities worth Rs 12,770.81 crore.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the second straight day and bought equities worth Rs 550.4 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions net bought Rs 24,210 crore worth of equities in June. They have been net buyers of Rs 53,469 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 196 points higher, or 0.31%, at 63,523.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 40 points, or 0.21%, higher at 18,856.85.