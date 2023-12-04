FPIs Invest Rs 9,001 Crore Into Equities In November After Two Months

After two consecutive months of being net sellers, foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers in November, due to softening of U.S. Treasury yields and the resilience of the domestic market.

FPIs have invested Rs 9,001 crore in Indian equities in the month of November.

In the first fortnight of the month, FPI flows were negative for the fifth consecutive fortnight, although the quantum was less than previous fortnights.

Foreign investors have bought Indian equities worth Rs 1,14,716 crore so far this year, according to NSDL data.