FPIs Inflows Hit 4-Month Low In August

'FPIs are adopting a 'wait and watch' approach rather than making a complete U-turn. There continues to be uncertainty in the global economy and the underlying scenario is fast changing. This will make the flows from FPIs volatile,' Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India, said.

According to the data with depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) invested a net amount of Rs 12,262 crore in Indian equities in August. This figure includes investment through the primary market and bulk deals, which have been gathering momentum recently.

This is the lowest investment in the last four months. Before this investment, FPIs invested over Rs 40,000 crore each in the past three months in Indian equities.