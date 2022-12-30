FPIs End Year As Net Sellers
FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 2,950.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Overseas investors in Indian equities ended the year as net sellers for the sixth day in a row.
On Friday, foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,950.9 crore, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 18th day in a row and mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,266.2 crore, according to NSE data.
Institutions net bought Rs 14,398.9 crore worth of equities in December so far, and net sold Rs 1,053 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2022.
The Indian benchmark indices traded largely flat on Friday amid volatility after opening higher on Friday. However, they slipped in the last leg of the trade.
The Sensex closed 283 points lower, or 0.48%, at 60,840.74, while the Nifty 50 ended 86 points down, or 0.47%, at 18,105.30.
Foreign institutional investors pulled out more than Rs 1.2 lakh crore during the year in the worst outflows ever.
Foreign institutional investors' longest buying streak of 2022 lasted 13 days from July 28 to Aug. 17, when they bought equities worth Rs 21,248.4 crore.
The longest selling streak stretched for 25 days, from May 31 to July 4, when they sold equities worth Rs 63,591 crore.