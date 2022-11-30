FPIs Buy Stocks Worth Rs 9,000 Crore In A Single Day

Overseas investors injected the most so far this year into Indian equities on Wednesday, ending November as net buyers after two months of selling.

Foreign portfolio investors remained net buyers for the fourth straight day, mopping up equities worth Rs 9,010 crore on Wednesday, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutions, however, remained net sellers for the second day, offloading stocks worth Rs 4,056.4 crore, the most in 2022.