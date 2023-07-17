Foxconn Proposes To Set Up Rs 8,800 Crore Manufacturing Plant In Karnataka

As per the proposal, Fii, a subsidiary of Foxconn (formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd), has a plan to invest Rs 8,800 Crore. "This would create 14,000 jobs and the land required for the project is about 100 acres," Patil said.

The delegates of the Fii would be taken to Tumakuru to examine the available land at Japan Industrial Township near the district headquarters town.

The Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma were also present in the meeting.