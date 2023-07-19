Foxconn Officials Discuss 'Investment Opportunities' With Tamil Nadu Government

Foxconn, a major iPhone assembler for Apple, has proposed to set up a Rs 8,800 crore supplementary plant to that of the unit at Devanahalli Information Technology Investment Region in Karnataka, the state's Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil had said on Monday.

Early this month, Foxconn decided to pull out of the semiconductor joint venture with diversified conglomerate Vedanta Group.

The Vedanta-Foxconn JV had announced the setting up of India's first electronic chip manufacturing unit in Gujarat with an investment of around Rs 1.50 lakh crore.