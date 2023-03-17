Foxconn Finds EVs Are Harder to Build Than iPhones

Less certain is Fisker Inc. Foxconn is in talks with the Los Angeles company to build a sub-$30,000 EV known as the Pear. Fisker says it fully expects Foxconn to manufacture the car, but the two companies are still negotiating the cost, according to people familiar with the matter. And in September, Foxconn signed an initial agreement with IndiEV, another startup in California. At the time, Foxconn called the prospect of building the company’s prototypes a “success story.” But at the end of September, IndiEV had less than $220,000 in the bank. The company now says that it aims to go public in a reverse merger, but that if it can’t complete that process by July, it risks going out of business.