Foxconn, Dixon's Padget Selected Under PLI Scheme For Mobile Manufacturing

An empowered committee has approved production-linked incentives for Foxconn India and Padget Electronics for large-scale electronics manufacturing, according to the NITI Aayog.

Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt.—the Indian subsidiary of Taiwan-based Foxconn Group—is the first global player to receive approval for PLI in the mobile phone manufacturing segment.

The company will receive incentives to the tune of Rs 357.17 crore for mobile manufacturing between Aug. 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, the government think tank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company has been selected for PLI scheme in the category of mobile phones with an invoice value of Rs 15,000 or above.

Padget Electronics Pvt., wholly owned by Dixon Technologies India Ltd., will receive Rs 53.28 crore for mobile manufacturing between August 2021 and December 2021.