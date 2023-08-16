Four U.P. Municipalities Mull Up To Rs 500 Crore Bond Issuances

Kanpur

While Kanpur Nagar Nigam’s valuation stands at Rs 13,000 crore, the body is planning to raise Rs 100 crore from a 10-year municipal bond issue. Since the term-sheet has been finalised and the issue has been sent for the final credit rating process, it is expected to hit the market between October and December, said KN Shukla, chief financial officer of Kanpur Municipal Corporation.

“We have Care Ratings and India Ratings (and Research) doing the credit rating process. The munibond is for the development of Amrut scheme through which water supply will improve. After this issue, we will go for another issue of municipal bonds for commercial purposes,” Shukla told BQ Prime over the phone.

Prayagraj

Prayagraj Nagar Nigam is expected to raise close to Rs 50-75 crore from a five to seven-year municipal bond issue, the first person quoted above told BQ Prime. The municipality's term-sheet has been finalised and the issue has been sent to India Ratings and Research and Acuité Ratings and Research for the final credit rating process, the person said.

This municipal bond will come into the market between September and October, the person quoted above said.

Agra And Varanasi

Both Agra and Varanasi municipalities are in the middle of finalising the structure of their respective bond issues and the process is expected to conclude by Aug. 25, the person quoted above said.

Agra Nagar Nigam will raise around Rs 75 crore and Varanasi will raise around Rs 100 crore, the person said. If things go according to the plan, both are expected to hit the market by November.

“Yes, there are plans to raise funds via municipal bonds and we are working on it but we can’t share any details as of now,” Vinod Kumar Gupta, deputy municipal commissioner of Agra Nagar Nigam confirmed to BQ Prime.