Four SME IPOs Open For Subscription On March 31 — Details Here
All you need to know about the four SME IPOs that opened on March 31.
Four initial public offerings opened on the last day of the financial year 2022-23 on the small and medium enterprises platforms of exchanges.
The offers of Infinium Pharmachem Ltd., MOS Utility Ltd., Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. and Sancode Technologies Ltd. opened for subscription on Friday: According to disclosures made on the NSE and the BSE, here are the key details:
Infinium Pharmachem
Infinium Pharmachem manufactures and supplies a wide range of iodine derivatives and APIs since 2003. The issue price for the IPO, which closes on April 5, has been fixed at Rs 135 per share. The company aims to raise Rs 25.25 crore through sale of 18.75 lakh equity shares on the National Stock Exchange's platform.
MOS Utility
The initial offering of the fintech company will close on April 6 on the NSE's SME platform. MOS Utility's IPO comprises about 65.74 lakh equity shares to be sold at Rs 72-76 apiece.
Exhicon Events Media Solutions
Exhicon Events Media Solutions' aims to raise Rs 21.12 crore through sale of 33 lakh shares in the offer that closes on April 5. The price band for the offer on BSE's SME platform has been fixed at Rs 61-64 per share.
Sancode Technologies
Sancode Technologies' offer closes on April 6. The software and product development company aims to raise Rs 5.15 crore by issuing 10.95 lakh fresh shares. The price band has been fixed at Rs 47 apiece.