Four SAIL Projects Worth Rs 2,338 Crore Face Delays, Says Steel Minister Scindia

Four projects of Steel Authority of India Ltd. worth Rs 2,338 crore are facing delays due to reasons like delayed placement of orders and supply of materials and equipment, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

However, there is no cost overrun in these projects, Union steel minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.

As per the information provided by the minister, SAIL is executing a project for the modification of the washing circuit of the CSW plant of Dalli Mines at a cost of Rs 168 crore in Chhattisgarh, and another project is the installation of a new sinter plant with an investment of Rs 1,111 crore at its Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand.

SAIL is also rebuilding coke oven battery-2 along with augmenting coke handling and gas handling facilities with an investment of about Rs 434 crore at its Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha and rebuilding COBs 7 and 8 for Rs 625 crore at its Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh, he said.

"There is delay in projects... mainly on account of poor performance of contractors and subcontractors, poor mobilisation of resources by the contractors, delay in the placement of orders and supply of materials and equipment, etc. However, there is no cost overrun," Schinda told the Upper House.