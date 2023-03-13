Four Flaws That SVB Crisis Highlights In The Banking Sector, According To BCG

BCG said while Silicon Valley Bank would have "probably" conducted interest rate, credit, market, and liquidity risk stress testing, it failed to "understand the spill-over implications across different risk types."

"Specifically, there were challenges in addressing interest rate risk via unrealized losses in the value of long-term assets due to rising rates and liquidity risk via rapid deposit outflows. This hit SVB harder than other banks because its deposits were concentrated in the most impacted sectors."

It said that banks need to urgently build balance sheet modeling, stress testing, and also reverse stress testing, i.e., consider what it will take to "break the bank".