Fortis To Acquire Manesar-Based Medeor Hospital For Rs 225 Crore

Fortis Healthcare Ltd., on Thursday, said it has inked a pact with the VPS Group to acquire Manesar-based Medeor Hospital for Rs 225 crore.

The hospital has a potential capacity of 350 beds and can be operationalised in a phased manner in around nine months, it added.