Fortis Malar Hospitals To Sell Malar Hospital In Chennai For Rs 45.5 Crore To MGM Healthcare

For MGM, the proposed acquisition is in line with its strategy to further expand its presence in Chennai, in addition to its two quaternary care hospitals with a combined bed capacity of about 600 beds at present and another 450-bed greenfield hospital under development.

"As a part of our long-term growth and expansion plans, MGM Healthcare has been investing in both greenfield and existing facilities to enhance care and clinical offerings for a broader patient population," MGM Healthcare Managing Director Prashanth Rajagopalan said.

He further said the acquisition is a crucial step in "our planned capacity expansion nationwide, allowing us to extend our commitment to providing the best in quality, affordable and personalised healthcare".