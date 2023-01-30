Xiaomi's Global Vice President And Former India Head Manu Jain Resigns

Manu Kumar Jain, who helmed the Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi's business in India, has resigned from the company after a nine-year stint.

"In a short span of seven years at Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain played an instrumental role in the company's success, leading it to be India's most loved and trusted brand. We would like to thank him for his valuable contribution to the business and the smartphone industry in India and wish him success in his future endeavours and pursuits," the company said in a statement.

On Twitter, Jain said that over the next few months, he will take some time off before taking up his "next professional challenge".

"I am a builder at heart and would love to build something new, ideally in a new industry. I am proud of having been a small part of the ever-growing startup community twice. I hope to return to it with another fulfilling challenge," he said.