Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Names His Son Successor Beneficiary In KK Modi Family Trust

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on Sunday announced his son Ruchir Modi as his successor beneficiary from his family's side in the KK Modi Family Trust with immediate effect.

In a social media post, Modi, who has been involved in a legal tussle against his mother Bina Modi and sister Charu over a property dispute in the family, also announced his son as the head of his branch of the family.

"The present litigation with my mother and sister is tedious and strenuous and has gone on for long, and even though there have been several rounds of discussions for a settlement, there is no end in sight. It has caused and continues to cause me immense distress," he said in a statement shared on Instagram.